Optimist Club of Goldsboro hosts summer fun day for kids

Asia Burton, 7, plays with a beach ball under the sprinkler Saturday during the Optimist Club of Goldsboro's fifth annual Kids Fun Day at Cornerstone Commons. Brenda Newkirk sat in the shade watching her granddaughters Asia Burton, 7, and Zakiyah Burton, 10, frolic under the cooling spray of the large sprinkler Saturday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.