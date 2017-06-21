New soul food restaurant to open in Pikeville

A new Southern-style restaurant, with a flair of soul food, is gearing up for a July 1 opening in Pikeville along U.S. 117. Southern Comfort Restaurant will open its doors at 6 a.m. and plans to operate seven days a week at 101 Goldsboro St. "We do catering already," said Erica Hannah, co-owner who will operate the restaurant with her husband, William.

