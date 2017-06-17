Man shot on South Slocumb Street
A man is being airlifted to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville after being shot at the Bees Town store at 905 S. Slocumb St., said the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers responded to a shots fired call at the store around 3 p.m. According to Capt.
