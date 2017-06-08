Man charged for possession of crack cocaine
Cooperative patrols between the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office in the city Wednesday night resulted in a man being arrested for crack cocaine possession, according to a press release. Al Ronnie Sampson, 56, of 430 Durham Lake Road, Dudley, is charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
