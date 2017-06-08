Man arrested for crack cocaine, marijuana
Joint patrols between the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night resulted in a man being arrested for crack cocaine and marijuana possession, according to a press release. Garrett Wood Sutton, 31, of 4262 U.S. 13 North, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC