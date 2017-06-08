Man arrested for crack cocaine, marijuana

Joint patrols between the Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night resulted in a man being arrested for crack cocaine and marijuana possession, according to a press release. Garrett Wood Sutton, 31, of 4262 U.S. 13 North, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana.

