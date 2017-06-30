Legislators pledge support to cemetery
Members of Wayne County's legislative delegation say that errors on the part of Gov. Roy Cooper's staff and politics are to blame for the controversy surrounding the Eastern North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Cooper's office and Larry D. Hall, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, counter that the problem rests with the General Assembly's initial failure to fund the cemetery in its budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans cemetery threatened
|Jun 26
|ydeblanc
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC