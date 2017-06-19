Journey to the crown - 1:58 pm updated:

Miss Spivey's Corner Karen Stallings and Miss Spivey's Corner Outstanding Teen Mackie Brown will compete for the respective titles of Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina's Outstanding Teen this week. Pictured, from left, are: Avery Lassiter, Carolina Princess for Miss Spivey's Corner; Karen Stallings, Miss Spivey's Corner; Alexis Lassiter, Carolina Princess for Miss Spivey's Corner; Mackie Brown, Miss Spivey's Corner Outstanding Teen; and Rosemary Sprauge, Carolina Princess for Miss Spivey's Corner Outstanding Teen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.