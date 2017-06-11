John H. Kerr III highway named

The five-mile section of the U.S. 70 Goldsboro Bypass from the Interstate 795 interchange to U.S. 13 has been designated as the John H. Kerr III Highway by the N.C. Board of Transportation. Assembly and championed improvement to state infrastructure including the bypass and the I-795 designation between Goldsboro and Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.