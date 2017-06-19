Gang member charged in Saturday shooting on Slocumb Street
A validated gang member is facing charges after being arrested today for allegedly shooting a man at the Bees Town Grocery over the weekend, according to the Goldsboro Police Department. Labar Lee Leslie Jr., 20, of 403 W. Pine St., was arrested for shooting Octavious Rhymez Thompson, 23, in the abdomen around 3 p.m. Saturday on South Slocumb Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC