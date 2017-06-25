Fremont town board sees budget increase

The Fremont Board of Aldermen approved its budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday evening, and revisited the town's recently passed trash can ordinance. The $851,602 budget is an increase of around $11,000 from last year, and comes as the town has steadily increased its cash flow over the last few years.

