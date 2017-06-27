Fourth of July closings
Local, state and federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Wayne County offices will be closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans cemetery threatened
|Mon
|ydeblanc
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC