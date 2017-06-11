Foreign students in need of host families
Host families in the Wayne County area are being sought for foreign exchange students coming to the United States through the The Terra Lingua/Terre des Langues program, sponsored through East Carolina University. The program gives students from abroad a chance to learn American culture by living with an eastern North Carolina family for several weeks, sharing their normal daily life while imparting some of their culture to their hosts.
