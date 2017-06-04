Festival of learning
Herman Park came alive with music and color Saturday, as the Wayne County Partnership for Children hosted its annual Born Learning event. Hundreds of people congregated at the park for the free event, which was designed to introduce parents to ways to further their child's education during the early years of life.
