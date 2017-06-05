Duke to provide energy upgrades

Residents have received notice of the opportunity, and Duke is hosting a meeting for the eligible residents on June 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the W.A. Foster Center, 1012 S. John St. Residents will be able to speak with energy specialists and ask questions or convey any concerns during the meeting. They will also learn more about the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.