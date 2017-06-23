Darksyde Entertainment opens
Mark Stevens, a Goldsboro city councilman, describes the creation of an animated super hero cartoon during the grand opening of his new business, Darksyde Entertainment, on Simmons Street. Mark Stevens is bringing his West Coast talents to the East Coast with the opening of Darksyde Entertainment on Simmons Street.
