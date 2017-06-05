Councilmen to hold town hall meeting

Goldsboro Councilmen Gene Aycock and Bill Broadaway plan to have a town hall meeting for residents living in Districts 2 and 6 on Tuesday, June 6. The meeting will be at New Hope United Methodist Church, 200 E. New Hope Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aycock said the meeting is an effort to better connect with residents they represent, to provide updates and receive feedback on the performance of the Goldsboro City Council. "It's so we can get feedback from the residents in these two districts and to tell them where we are," Aycock said.

