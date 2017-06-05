Councilmen to hold town hall meeting
Goldsboro Councilmen Gene Aycock and Bill Broadaway plan to have a town hall meeting for residents living in Districts 2 and 6 on Tuesday, June 6. The meeting will be at New Hope United Methodist Church, 200 E. New Hope Road, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aycock said the meeting is an effort to better connect with residents they represent, to provide updates and receive feedback on the performance of the Goldsboro City Council. "It's so we can get feedback from the residents in these two districts and to tell them where we are," Aycock said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC