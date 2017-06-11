Councilman's business cannot use summ...

Councilman's business cannot use summer job program youths

Sunday Jun 11

Pamela Leake, Goldsboro interim human relations director, reviews pre-employment paperwork with Erica Hobbs, Enijah Pace and Jacob Boomhower, teens who start work Monday in the new summer youth employment program. A Goldsboro councilman who asked city officials to start a new summer job program for teens also sought to have 12 jobs from the program.

