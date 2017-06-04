Council to vote on budget
The Goldsboro City Council is set to vote on its fiscal 2017-18 budget Monday that holds the line on property taxes but establishes a new stormwater fee. The budget vote is planned to take place during the council's regular meeting, at 7 p.m., in City Hall, 214 N. Center St. The $59.3 million budget is recommended to maintain the property tax rate of 65 cents per $100 in valuation.
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
