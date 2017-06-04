Council to vote on budget

The Goldsboro City Council is set to vote on its fiscal 2017-18 budget Monday that holds the line on property taxes but establishes a new stormwater fee. The budget vote is planned to take place during the council's regular meeting, at 7 p.m., in City Hall, 214 N. Center St. The $59.3 million budget is recommended to maintain the property tax rate of 65 cents per $100 in valuation.

