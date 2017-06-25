City Council to consider addition to ...

City Council to consider addition to base fitness center

The Goldsboro City Council is set to consider a $641,452 contract to expand the fitness center at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base during its Monday meeting. The council also plans to review an economic incentive grant for a new business and nearly $700,000 in budget amendments for costs related to Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

