City continues to waive permit fees
Goldsboro residents needing permits for home repairs related to Hurricane Matthew damage will continue to receive the permits at no cost. The Goldsboro City Council Monday decided to continue waiving the cost all permit fees, including new construction, if the work is directly related to hurricane recovery efforts.
