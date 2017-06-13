Case Farms achieves safety milestone

Case Farms achieved a safety milestone on Thursday, May 5 , after working one million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable lost time accident at its Goldsboro processing facility. A fully-integrated poultry farming and processing group, the facility reached one million hours in 2015 and two million hours in 2013.

