Berkeley Mall evacuated at closing due to electrical short
Guests were asked to clear out of an already closing Berkeley Mall just before 9 p.m. Thursday as the Goldsboro Fire Department was called in to check out a sparking electrical outlet in the floor near a kiosk. Assistant Fire Chief Eric Lancaster said a security guard noticed an outlet sparking or smoking either in the floor of the open mall area or near the floor in the area around one of the free-standing cell phone huts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC