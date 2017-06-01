Berkeley Mall evacuated at closing du...

Berkeley Mall evacuated at closing due to electrical short

Guests were asked to clear out of an already closing Berkeley Mall just before 9 p.m. Thursday as the Goldsboro Fire Department was called in to check out a sparking electrical outlet in the floor near a kiosk. Assistant Fire Chief Eric Lancaster said a security guard noticed an outlet sparking or smoking either in the floor of the open mall area or near the floor in the area around one of the free-standing cell phone huts.

