Bank robbery suspect caught

Goldsboro police have arrested a suspect in two robberies, and he is in the Wayne County Jail under $170,000 bond. Christopher Aaron Menane, 25, of Pecan Road in Dudley, is charged with robbing the PNC Bank on Spence Avenue on Monday about midday and the Circle K gas station on Wayne Memorial Drive on Sunday night.

