Authorities shut down liquor house on Dail Street
Two men are facing charges after an investigation into a liquor house at 510 Dail St. Saturday, according to a press release. Marvin Lamont Grantham, 53, of 408 Johnson Branch Road, is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of MDMA and felony possession of marijuana.
