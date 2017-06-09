The Reverend William Barber encourages Ezequiel, a Raleigh ten-year-old who spoke earlier at a rally Thursday, telling the crowd that his father is to be deported the day before Ezequiel graduates from fifth grade. Within the space of a few minutes Thursday, Raleigh ten-year-old Ezequiel Chicas became a bright light in immigration-rights circles in North Carolina.

