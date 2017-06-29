911 recording offers new details surrounding death of Wayne County inmate
A recording of the 911 call placed May 20 from the Wayne County Detention Center revealed that inmate Graydon Jermone Parker III, 54, was tazed before becoming unresponsive and not breathing. The recording obtained by the News-Argus goes on to show that the 911 dispatcher asked the caller if CPR was being conducted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Veterans cemetery threatened
|Jun 26
|ydeblanc
|1
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May '17
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Joyce
|128
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC