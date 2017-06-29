911 recording offers new details surrounding death of Wayne County inmate

A recording of the 911 call placed May 20 from the Wayne County Detention Center revealed that inmate Graydon Jermone Parker III, 54, was tazed before becoming unresponsive and not breathing. The recording obtained by the News-Argus goes on to show that the 911 dispatcher asked the caller if CPR was being conducted.

