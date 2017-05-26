Walking the beat: councilman makes th...

Walking the beat: councilman makes the rounds with police

Friday May 26 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Goldsboro Councilman David Ham, with police officers Jason Booker and Kenneth Prevost, talk with Lester Durham who shares concern about robberies in neighborhoods around Randolph Street. Goldsboro Councilman David Ham walked the beat with two police officers Thursday as part of the city's increased community outreach efforts.

