Summer program employs 81 youths

The city of Goldsboro's first launch to create a summer youth job program has resulted in more teens being hired than originally expected. The city planned to hire 26 youth but instead offered 47 jobs, and the Housing Authority of the City of Goldsboro hired 13 teens, said Shycole Simpson-Carter, Goldsboro community relations director In addition to the Summer Youth Employment Initiative, which includes an education and excursion component, the city has hired 15 lifeguards, at $10 per hour, and six camp counselors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.