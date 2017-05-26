Summer program employs 81 youths
The city of Goldsboro's first launch to create a summer youth job program has resulted in more teens being hired than originally expected. The city planned to hire 26 youth but instead offered 47 jobs, and the Housing Authority of the City of Goldsboro hired 13 teens, said Shycole Simpson-Carter, Goldsboro community relations director In addition to the Summer Youth Employment Initiative, which includes an education and excursion component, the city has hired 15 lifeguards, at $10 per hour, and six camp counselors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC