Serena Inn resident faces multiple drug charges

Friday May 19

A woman is in custody on drug charges after Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies found multiple kinds of narcotics and paraphernalia in her apartment, according to a sheriff's office press release. Leana Triyanna Cates, 27, residing in room 224 of the Serena Inn at 708 Corporate Drive, is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle.

