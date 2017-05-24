Policing their own communities

Members of the first graduating class of the Goldsboro Police Department's Citizen Police Academy pose for a group photo with a few of their instructors after a ceremony held at the Goldsboro Events Center Tuesday night. Graduates include: Back row, James Harris and David Meador and front row, Joanna Stallings, Viola Figueroa and Kimberly Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.