North Carolina police: Man tried to hit girlfriend with car
The Goldsboro News-Argus reports the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said in a report that 31-year-old George Ricky Wilson of Dudley saw his girlfriend driving her car Thursday, and the two got into an altercation. According to the sheriff's office, Wilson's girlfriend ran into a parking area, where Wilson drove his car at her and tried to run her over before leaving the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC