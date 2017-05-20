Local, state offices to close
Local, state and federal offices, banks and the post office will be closed Monday, May 29, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. City of Goldsboro offices and departments will be closed on Memorial Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC