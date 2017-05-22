Dillard/Goldsboro Alumni and Friends marks 62nd anniversary

The annual homecoming for Dillard/Goldsboro Alumni and Friends Inc. will be held this week, from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28. The homecoming welcomes graduates of Dillard and Goldsboro high schools back to the community, with an array of activities planned to celebrate the group's role in education and service. The national organization has grown over the years and continues to expand.

