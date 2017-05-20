Councilman strikes conciliatory tone, calls for 'fresh start'
Goldsboro Councilman Antonio Williams asked for a truce of sorts during his recent comments near the end of Monday's council meeting. Williams, during his remarks lamenting over two recent murders in the city, told the council he wants to find ways to reduce violent crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells receives UMOa s Morris Award
|May 16
|Joyce
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Firehouse theme more than window dressing
|May 12
|Joyce
|1
|New to goldsboro (Oct '15)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|May 12
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|May 12
|Joyce
|128
|Review: Adamsville Auto Sales (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Felisa james
|3
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC