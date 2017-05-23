City to raise fees at municipal golf course
Fees for the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course are planned to increase by 10 percent without a city resident discount, following a Monday decision by the Goldsboro City Council. The council decided to amend its April decision that involved increasing fees at a higher rate and providing city residents with a discount.
