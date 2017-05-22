Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni to celebrate 45th homecoming
The Central/Eastern Wayne Alumni and Friends, Inc. will celebrate its 45th annual Homecoming May 26 through May 28 with the classes ending with "2" and "7" receiving special honor. The weekend will kick off Friday with a banquet at the Goldsboro Event Center at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be LeRoy F. McDowell who was a member of the Central High School Class of 1967.
