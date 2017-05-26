Air show attracts more than 230K
Col. Brian Armstrong, 4th Fighter Wing vice commander, talks about the Wings Over Wayne Air Show during Thursday's Base Community Council meeting. A crowd estimated at 230,000 attended last weekend's Wings Over Wayne Air Show on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base -- some 20,000 to 30,000 more than visited the 2015 air show.
