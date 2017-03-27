Work begins for book sale at library
Wayne County Public Library volunteer Brenda Kahn sorts donated books in the storage area of the Wayne County library on Friday. Not to check them out and take them home to read, mind you -- they are there to prepare the newest donations for the upcoming spring book sale.
