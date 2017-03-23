Woman robbed at gunpoint in her home

Joshua Shaquille Joyner, 22, 303 N. Kornegay St., and Joshua Terrell Roberson, 21, 2004 Hilltop Lane, broke into a woman's house in the 400 block of North Virginia Street at 3:10 p.m., according to a Goldsboro Police report. The report said one of the men pointed a silver handgun at the woman and demanded she give him money, while the other man stood in the doorway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.