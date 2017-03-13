Weekend snowfall to little to measure
Winter weather caused quite a stir from of the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast this weekend, with more snow today in some places threatening to reach blizzard conditions. Meteorologist Brandon Locklear said traces of snow were reported in Goldsboro, Pikeville and at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, but he said the light dusting of snow which lasted nearly 90 minutes could not be measured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC