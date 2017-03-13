Weekend snowfall to little to measure

Winter weather caused quite a stir from of the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast this weekend, with more snow today in some places threatening to reach blizzard conditions. Meteorologist Brandon Locklear said traces of snow were reported in Goldsboro, Pikeville and at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, but he said the light dusting of snow which lasted nearly 90 minutes could not be measured.

