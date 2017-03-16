Wayne Prep breaks ground on middle school
Members of the Wayne Preparatory Academy board and its financial partners, including Todd Forgette, director of Wayne Preparatory Academy, far right, break ground Wednesday on a new middle school building. Dozens braved the wind and cold at Wayne Preparatory Academy Wednesday to celebrate the school breaking ground on its planned middle school building.
