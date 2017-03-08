Unknown substance intitially thought to be related to a meth lab closes city roadway
Goldsboro police and fire officials responded along with Wayne County EMS and Office of Emergency Services today to an unknown substance on the side of Westbrook Road. The road will remain closed until the substance can be cleaned up.
