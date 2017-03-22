Two local girls finalists in 2017 Miss Jr. Teen pageant

Two young ladies from Goldsboro were finalists in the 2017 Miss Jr. Teen Pageant, held March 18-19 in Charlotte and Rockville, S.C. Ja'Nice Robinson, 11, a student at Eastern Wayne Elementary School, placed in the Top 20 Miss PreTeen Raleigh division, qualifying to advance to the national competition in Florida in December. The competition features four different age groups -- 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-20.

