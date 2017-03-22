Two local girls finalists in 2017 Mis...

Two local girls finalists in 2017 Miss Jr. Teen pageant

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Two young ladies from Goldsboro were finalists in the 2017 Miss Jr. Teen Pageant, held March 18-19 in Charlotte and Rockville, S.C. Ja'Nice Robinson, 11, a student at Eastern Wayne Elementary School, placed in the Top 20 Miss PreTeen Raleigh division, qualifying to advance to the national competition in Florida in December. The competition features four different age groups -- 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan '17 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC