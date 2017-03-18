Town hall meeting Tuesday night

Concerns about substandard education, widespread crime and division in the community will come to the forefront during a second town hall style meeting Tuesday night. Jermaine and Nicolette Dawson, organizers behind the grassroots movement, will host the meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Resurrection of Goldsboro, 2419 E. Ash St., located behind the Golden Dragon restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.