Teens robbed at area hotel

Police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery in which two teenagers had their belongings taken while they were unloading their car in the parking lot of the Econolodge on U.S. 70 Bypass, according to an incident report. The report said Bethanie Kirby, 19, of Princeton, was taking things out of her car around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday when two people approached her and grabbed one of her bags.

