Teens robbed at area hotel
Police are investigating a Wednesday night robbery in which two teenagers had their belongings taken while they were unloading their car in the parking lot of the Econolodge on U.S. 70 Bypass, according to an incident report. The report said Bethanie Kirby, 19, of Princeton, was taking things out of her car around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday when two people approached her and grabbed one of her bags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Add your comments below
Goldsboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12)
|Jan '17
|Joyce
|2
|Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|boroborborobred
|127
|Hatchimal
|Dec '16
|snow
|1
|Loud sound
|Dec '16
|Ihp38
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Little g
|2
|interricial dating (Dec '12)
|Mar '16
|TheReal
|4
Find what you want!
Search Goldsboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC