Suspicious fire consumes vacant home

Fire tape blocks off the scene after extensive fire damage occurred early Sunday morning in a vacant home located at 109 N. Kornegay St. According to a police report, the fire started around 12:10 a.m. inside the house at 109 N. Kornegay St. Assistant Goldsboro Fire Chief Frank Sasser said the fire started in the house's living room and the cause remains undetermined. "I was told the house beside it -- they'd ran some folks out of that one and boarded it up and they went on over to this one," Sasser said.

