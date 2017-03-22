Six cars totaled in Tuesday's mechani...

Six cars totaled in Tuesday's mechanic shop fire

Firefighters from Goldsboro Fire Department hose down flames inside an auto mechanic shop at 313 N. Center St. this afternoon. A fire broke out inside an auto mechanic shop at 313 N. Center St. Tuesday morning and totaled the building and six cars inside.

