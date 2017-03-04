Sheriff's Office seeks community's help in identifying suspects
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said these two men entered the Dollar General at 2254 U.S. 13 N., between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 20 and held employees and customers at gunpoint while they robbed the store. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said these two men entered the Dollar General at 2254 U.S. 13 N., between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 20 and held employees and customers at gunpoint while they robbed the store.
