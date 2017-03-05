Seven to compete for title of Miss Eastern Wayne
Seven young ladies will vie for the Miss Eastern Wayne High School 2017 crown on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in Moffatt Auditorium at Wayne Community College. Miss Goldsboro 2017, Courtney Smith, will be among the special guests and Kenan Stewart will serve as master of ceremonies.
