Seven to compete for title of Miss Ea...

Seven to compete for title of Miss Eastern Wayne

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Seven young ladies will vie for the Miss Eastern Wayne High School 2017 crown on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in Moffatt Auditorium at Wayne Community College. Miss Goldsboro 2017, Courtney Smith, will be among the special guests and Kenan Stewart will serve as master of ceremonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Goldsboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEPUTIES: Family Fruit Stand Front For Drugs (Aug '12) Jan '17 Joyce 2
Should I move to Goldsboro? Is it a safe place ... (Dec '09) Jan '17 boroborborobred 127
Hatchimal Dec '16 snow 1
Loud sound Dec '16 Ihp38 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Man Jailed On Charges Of Sex Crimes Against Child (Oct '11) Jun '16 Little g 2
interricial dating (Dec '12) Mar '16 TheReal 4
See all Goldsboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Goldsboro Forum Now

Goldsboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Goldsboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Goldsboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC