Rick Fletcher named director of city Public Works Department
A retired Air Force civil engineer and interim director of the Goldsboro Public Works Department has been selected to lead two city departments. Rick Fletcher was promoted this week to director of the Goldsboro Public Works Department, which includes a supervisory role over the Goldsboro Public Utilities Department.
